NG, Benny Shing-Bun, - of Hammonton, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 24th at the age of 83. Benny was born on July 30th, 1936 in Zhongshan, Guangdong Province, China, to parents, Shiu-Yee Ng and Pui-Tsun Lu. He was born shortly after his twin brother, Eddie. Benny was the youngest of his four brothers and sister. After graduating secondary school in Macau, he received his Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from National Cheng Kung University in Taiwan. In 1966, Benny immigrated to Canada and spent several months in both Vancouver and Toronto. He met his wife Theresa in Toronto before he moved to New York City, NY in 1967. They married in 1969 in Queens, New York City. The couple had two children. Benny worked as a mechanical engineer for Otis Elevator until his retirement in 1998. During his career at Otis, he earned a Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Polytechnic Institute of New York. Over the years, Benny and his family relocated to Mahwah, NJ, Farmington, CT and Bloomington, IN. After his retirement, Benny and Theresa moved to Hammonton, NJ. Benny is survived by his wife Theresa; daughter Constance; son Benjamin; brothers Jack (Magdalene) and Eddie (Lena); sister Cecilia; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private to the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave, Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
