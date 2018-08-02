Nichols, Barbara, - 84, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on August 1, 2018, peacefully with her devoted husband Walter and family by her side. Born on June 9, 1934, she was a longtime resident of Atlantic City. Barbara was a homemaker in her later years, but was a waitress at Luigi's in Atlantic City and at the Little A in EHT. She was predeceased by her daughter, Debra; her brother, Raymond; and her friends, Dolores, Ida, Geraldine and Marie; and her "mom", Dot. Barbara is survived by her husband of 62 years, Walter Nichols; her daughter Donna (Kevin) McGoldrick of Mays Landing; her grandchildren whom she will be watching over, Bryan (Shannon), Bryce (Tamara) and their daughter, Sparrow; Benjamin (Bethany), Nicholas, Jeremy, and Nancy (Greg); nieces Dolly and Gabrielle (Justin), and Carol; great nieces Hannah and Mira; nephews Shawn (Eunice), Neil (Jake), Wayne, Kenny, Vince and Steve; sister in law Grace (Eddie); and multiple nieces, nephews, Wehlan family and extended family. A visitation will be held on Friday, August 3, 2018 at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road in Northfield, from 10 until 11am with a service beginning at 11am at the Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Pleasantville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's memory to the Egg Harbor Township Rescue Squad, 3125 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey 08234 or to Journey Hospice, 6712 Washington Avenue, Suite 201, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
