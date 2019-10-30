NICOLETTI, Leonard D. "Len", - 86, of Ocean View, and formerly of Philadelphia, PA passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, Len resided in Cherry Hill and later Cape May Beach before moving to Ocean View five years ago. A man of honor, Len proudly served in the United States Navy. Len began his successful 26-year career with the Sony corporation as a junior salesman and retired in 1994 as Executive Vice President and was the longest tenured American employee at that time. Above all things in Len's life, he lived for his wife of 60 years, Carmella and their family. He was an accomplished tenor singer; pizza maker and sports enthusiast (Philadelphia Sports Fan). He is predeceased by two sisters and three brothers. Len is dearly missed and forever loved by his family which includes his wife, Carmella (DeMarco); three children, Leonard Nicoletti, III (Cathy), Lisa Simon (Chris) and Bill Nicoletti (Liz); one sister, Mary Anne Campo (Frank); 14 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday (Nov. 1st) at 1:30pm in Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 525 Washington St., Cape May, where relatives and friends will be received from 12:15pm until 1:20pm. Interment will follow in the Cape May County Veterans Cem. Memorial contributions are suggested to Shriners Hospital, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140 Attention: Terry Diamond. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
