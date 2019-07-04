NIGRO-ORR, ELIZABETH D. (Betty), - 96, of Linwood, passed away on June 25, 2019. Betty was born on February 1, 1923, to Fonsy and Anna Gualtieri of Atlantic City, NJ. She graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1940 and went on to graduate from Temple University. During WWII Betty was employed by the Government for the Army and worked in the local hospital. She was an NJ Real Estate Broker for 40 years, working for the late Jean Farley of Farley Reality. Betty was also a former President of the Chariteers and the Atlantic County Dental Auxiliary. Her hobbies included bowling and skiing, but Betty's true love was traveling extensively around the world. Betty is predeceased by her first husband Dr. Ralph J. Nigro II and 2nd husband, Robert Orr. Also daughter Dr. Beejay Moriarty, son Ralph Nigro III, and several stepchildren. She is survived by her sisters; Anne Kelly and Terry Karutz; and nephews Patrick Kelly, Dennis Kelly, Wallace Karutz Jr. and William Karutz. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated for Elizabeth "Betty" Nigro-Orr 11:00 am Monday, July 8, 2019, at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church 2651 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ. The Rite of Committal will be offered at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum, Route 40 in Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests Roman Catholic Mass Cards. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC.
