Nino, Troy William, - 45, of Atlantic City, NJ passed away on February 6, 2019. Troy participated in the Maccabiah Games as a youth and served his country as a Paratrooper in the U.S. Army. His outstanding personality and good looks with engaging blue eyes and smile will surely be missed. Survived by friends and family. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, February 24th, 2 pm at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery Pavilion, Route 50, Estell Manor, NJ. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date in the spring. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfunealhome.com
