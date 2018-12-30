Nipon, Morris, - 93, of Galloway Township, passed away on December 21, 2018. Born to Sarah and Louis Nipon on November 7, 1925, "Morrie" was the first member of his family to be born in America. He lived a full life filled with love and good friends. He graduated from West Philadelphia High School and Temple University. He also served honorably in the United States Army. Throughout most of his life, he worked in the carpet industry. He enjoyed horse racing and was a fan of the Phillies, Sixers, and Eagles. Morris was preceded in death by his brothers Ralph and Edward. He is survived by, and will be dearly missed by, his children Nancy Schultz (David), Robert Nipon, and Michael Nipon (Terese); his grandchildren Rachel Rosenbaum, Lauren Crenshaw (Vic), Jason Schultz, Edward DeMaio, Alex DeMaio, Missy Gribbons (Scott) and Adam Nipon; his great-grandchildren Miranda, Sivi, Estee, Audrey, Ellie, Sebastian and Macc; his brother Albert, and many nieces, nephews and beloved family members. Donations in memory of Morris Nipon may be made to Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway NJ 08205.
