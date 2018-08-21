Nixon, Charles "Charlie" W. Jr., - 66, of Northfield, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 17, 2018, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Pleasantville, NJ he was the son of the late Charles W. Sr., and Joanne (Loucks) Nixon. He was the loving devoted husband of Eileen K. (Feaser) Nixon whom he married on July 22, 1972. Charles worked at RSL Wood Working for 35 years as a plant manager. He then went on to work at Tri-County Building supply and then finally at Ole Hansen and Son's as a toll collector. Charlie was a gifted self-taught pianist and used this God-given talent at the Gospel of Grace Church. He loved landscaping and was meticulous about his yard. He will be remembered as having many positive qualities such as being full of faith, perfectionistic, dedicated, passionate, laid back and being a loving family man to his wife, children, and grandchildren. He will be missed and fondly remembered by his wife; Eileen Nixon, children; Duane (Julie) Nixon, Benjamin (Kara) Nixon, Roxanne (Michael) Kelley, Colleen Nixon, Jolene (Daniel) Carmen, Amanda Nixon, Brenda (Antonio) Cardona, Diane (Andrew) Barnhart, Silas Nixon, twelve grandchildren, and seven brothers and sisters. He was predeceased by four children and a sister. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Charlie's Life Celebration Service on Friday, August 24, 2018, at 4:00pm at Praise Tabernacle, 2235 Ocean Heights Ave., Egg Harbor Twp, NJ 08234. A visitation will be held at the church from 2:00pm until time of service. To pay respects, leave condolences or share your fondest memory of Charlie please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com . Services have been entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, 609-646-3400.
