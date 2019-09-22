Nixon, Grace S., - 97, of Ocean City, NJ passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was a longtime Ocean City resident. Mrs. Nixon was the co-owner with her husband Jack of Nixon Marina in Ocean City and Nixon Builders. She was an active member of Ocean City Baptist Church where she belonged to the Ladies Bible Study and Golden Heirs Club and also attended Chapel Services and Bible Study at Wesley Manor in Ocean City, NJ. She was predeceased by her husband Jack R. Nixon and son James Nixon. Surviving are two daughters, Gail Butcher (David) of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Sally Donnelly of Somers Point, NJ, six grandchildren, Jack R. Nixon, James Nixon (Cristina), Clint Davenport, Jonathan Donnelly, Jaime DeFazio (John), Jason Butcher (Shannon), and six great-grandchildren. A Service of Memory and Love will be offered on Saturday, September 28th at 11 o'clock from The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ where friends may call from 10:30 am until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to either the Ocean City Food Cupboard, (make payable to:) Ocean City Ecumenical Council, P.O. Box 1001, Ocean City, NJ 08226 or St. Jude's Hospital for Children, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.

