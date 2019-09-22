Nixon, Grace S., - 97, of Ocean City, NJ passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was a longtime Ocean City resident. Mrs. Nixon was the co-owner with her husband Jack of Nixon Marina in Ocean City and Nixon Builders. She was an active member of Ocean City Baptist Church where she belonged to the Ladies Bible Study and Golden Heirs Club and also attended Chapel Services and Bible Study at Wesley Manor in Ocean City, NJ. She was predeceased by her husband Jack R. Nixon and son James Nixon. Surviving are two daughters, Gail Butcher (David) of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Sally Donnelly of Somers Point, NJ, six grandchildren, Jack R. Nixon, James Nixon (Cristina), Clint Davenport, Jonathan Donnelly, Jaime DeFazio (John), Jason Butcher (Shannon), and six great-grandchildren. A Service of Memory and Love will be offered on Saturday, September 28th at 11 o'clock from The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ where friends may call from 10:30 am until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to either the Ocean City Food Cupboard, (make payable to:) Ocean City Ecumenical Council, P.O. Box 1001, Ocean City, NJ 08226 or St. Jude's Hospital for Children, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Atlantic City 'not a 9-casino market,' Golden Nugget owner says
-
Amber Alert issued for missing Bridgeton girl, 5
-
Mother of 5-year-old South Jersey girl apparently abducted in park grieves and waits
-
5 charged with identity theft at Atlantic City casino
-
Death at Atlantic County jail under investigation, friend of man says medical staff laughed
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
A+ Handy People Free Estimates On the job 20 yrs. + Ceramic Tile Walls And Floors Trim Work …
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.