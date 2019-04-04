Nixon, Sonja L., - 48, departed this life on March 28, 2019. She was born April 29, 1970, in Somers Point, NJ, to Rita Lee & Rick Schaefer. She attended Pleasantville High School and Shore Beauty School. She later attended Jolie Academy and obtained her certification as a Cosmetology Instructor. Sonja owned All About Hair Beauty Salon in Pleasantville for 16 years and taught at Jolie Academy in Northfield. She received many awards as a business owner and community activist. Sonja was a faithful member of Living Word of Faith Church International in EHT, NJ, led by Luke A Witherspoon, II. She loved God and loved people. Sonja leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Leandre Nixon, children: Kalima and LeAndre Nixon,II. Siblings; Angela Oglesby (Robert), Tonya Francis (Sean), Tina Stalworth (Marvin). Jerome Lee (Michelle), Orlandrea Barnes (Troy), Stephany Brooks (Stephen); grandson, Trey; A host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Services Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Faith Baptist Church 829 Tilton Road, Pleasantville, NJ. Viewing 9AM-11AM Service 11 AM. Interment at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Blackhorse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. Professional Services entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609)383-9994.
