Nixon, Sr., Willie, - 85, of Pleasantville, Willie Nixon, Sr. was born January 1, 1934, in Charlotte, NC, to Mary (Davis) and Lee Nixon. He passed away on November 24, 2019. Willie served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He later worked for NJ transit as a bus driver. Willie is survived by his: children, Willie, Jr., Jason, and Franchette Nixon; sister, Nancy Henderson; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be Noon, Tuesday, December 3, 2019, Faith Baptist Church, 829 Tilton Road, Pleasantville, NJ, where friends may call from 10AM. Interment to follow in Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville, NJ. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.

