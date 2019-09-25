NIXON, THELMA, - 70, of Pleasantville, was born on February 21st, 1949 in Edenton, North Carolina to the late James Riddick, Sr. and the late Erma Fayton Riddick. She departed this earthly life peacefully, and our angel lifted upwards and away to be in the company of the Lord on Tuesday ~ September 17th, 2019. Thelma received her education from DF Walker High School in Edenton, North Carolina. In high school, she met the love of her life - Milton E. Nixon. The two were inseparable. They then moved to Atlantic City, New Jersey to start a new life. Eventually, they started a new family and made Pleasantville, New Jersey their home. Thelma was employed as a Cashier. In fact, she opened the Taj Mahal Hotel & Casino on April 2nd, 1990, and worked there faithfully until it's closing on October 10th, 2016 - a full 26 proud years. A constant example of a strong work ethic, she then continued to be employed as a Cashier for the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. The only thing stronger than her work ethic, was her Faith. She cheerfully served as an Usher at Grace Family Church for 28 years. In her spare time, Thelma also enjoyed making cakes for family and friends. She was predeceased by her Parents; her Son, Maurice Nixon, and her two Brothers, James Riddick, Jr., and Joseph Riddick. She leaves to cherish her sweetest of memories: her devoted Husband of 50 years, Milton E. Nixon of Pleasantville, NJ; her loving Son, Travis L. Nixon (Jamie) of Florida; her three caring Brothers, Melvin Riddick of Durham, NC, George Riddick of West Virginia, and Kenneth Riddick of Woodbridge, VA; her six caring Sisters, Erma Overton of Clarksville, TN, Flossie Robbins of San Antonio, TX, & Loretta White, Gloria Sharpe, Rosie Coleman and Vernice Faison all of Durham, NC; her three wonderful GrandChildren, Maurice Na'iym Nixon, Tysir Lamont Nixon and Terrin Michael Moore; one beautiful Great-GrandChild, Mariah Jaliyah Brown; and a host of other loving family members, church family, extended family members and many, many friends. Thelma will be dearly missed. Funeral Services of Faith & Love will be held on Saturday ~ September 28th, 2019 promptly at 11:00 am at Second Baptist Church located at 110 Rev. Dr. Isaac S. Cole Plaza, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Viewing from 9:00am 11:00am. For further information, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC 609.344.1131.
