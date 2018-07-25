NOLAN, Eric R., - 35, of North Cape May , passed away on Saturday, July 21, 2018. Born in Cape May Court House, Eric has been a lifelong resident of the Lower Township area. He graduated from Lower Cape May Regional High School and later enjoyed a career as a skilled carpenter in the Carpenter's Union and most recently was working for Hawthorne Davis Development, LLC. Eric was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan from the time he was born. Eric was vibrant with a tremendous sense of humor; loved to be around children and simply spending time with his family who all love him so very much and always will. He loved life, the simplest things meant the most to him and he was truly grateful for everyone and everything in his lifeand he let you know it. He is predeceased by his uncle, Chris Ciampi. Eric is dearly missed by his family which includes his son and special little buddy, Aidan; mom and dad, Michelle and Sheriff Bob Nolan; two sisters, Candice Nolan and Chelsea (and Mike) Jenkins; maternal grandparents, Louis and Kathleen Ciampi and paternal grandmother, Alva "Sis" Nolan; special woman in his life, Andrèa Riley; his nephews and nieces, Michael, Jonathan, Shayla and Mia and many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. Eric's viewing will be held Friday (July 27th) from 10am until 12:30pm in the First Assembly of God Church, 1068 Seashore Rd., Cape May with funeral services to follow and begin at 1pm in church. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Cape May. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to benefit Eric's son and best buddy, Aidan through "In Memory Of" by visiting www.inmemoryof-memorial.org/eric-nolan (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: www.spilkerfuneralhome.com
