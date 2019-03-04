Nolan-Kelly, Renee c., - 73, of Absecon, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday February 28, 2019 after her courageous 19 year battle with cancer with her loving partner Jack and her family by her side. Renee was born in New York to the late James and Anita Clark. She was an entrepreneur and owner of many businesses. Renee had a fantastic sense of humor and an infectious laugh. She was very creative and talented and loved to host her family and friends. Family was the most important thing in her life and she was truly the heart and soul of her family. Renee also loved working at Gilchrist Restaurant with her Gilchrist family. She worked tirelessly to raise tens of thousands of dollars for the Shirley Mae Breast Cancer Assistance Fund with the help of the Brigantine Bosom Buddies. She loved to travel. Renee rode shotgun with her partner Jack on their many trips. They traveled across the country twice while living in Las Vegas and Key Largo. She also took many road trips with her girlfriends. Renee's proudest accomplishment is her son Michael, who gave her so much joy and pride. Oh, how her smile and guidance will be missed. Renee is survived by her partner of 30 years Jack Kelly, her son Michael Nolan (Terri), and her grandchildren Kayla, Ethan, Gavin, Cameron, Carson, Dillon, Maggie, Ceana and Kellen. She is also survived by her sisters Noreen Hanselman, (Joe) and Donna Henry, her brother Dennis Clark, her step-children Michael Kelly (Jen), Brendan Kelly (Liza), Courtney Neil (Eric) and many nieces and nephews. Renee is predeceased by her brother James Francis Clark. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Renee's Life Celebration and gathering on Thursday March 7, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:45am at St. Thomas Church, 8th Street and Brigantine Ave Brigantine. Memorial Mass will follow at 11am. Interment will be private. In remembrance of Renee, it was her wish that all of us get together with our family and friends and enjoy a white wine spritzer in a tall glass, no fruit. To share your fondest memory of Renee please visit www.keatesplum.com Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.
