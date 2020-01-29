Nolan, William Joseph "Michael" III, - 55, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Michael was born in Astoria, New York on June 12, 1964, to William J. Nolan and Renee Nolan-Kelly (nee Clark). In 1970 he and his mother moved to Brigantine, New Jersey. At age 14, while hanging out with his friends, he noticed a cute girl (Terri Smith) across the street. He turned to his friends, pointed to her and told them he is going to marry her, and they enjoyed a happy 40-year union. Mike was never idle. As a teenager, he started working at his mother's various businesses, including The Candyman Candy store on The Boardwalk of Atlantic City. He then moved into a career in food and beverage at a number of top locations including The Ram's Head Inn, The Camelot at Resorts International, and The Knife & Fork Inn. With an opportunity for another career change, he worked for AC Coin as a slot machine salesman in Atlantic City and was quickly transferred to Las Vegas to focus on the California/West Coast region. He and Terri returned to Brigantine to be close to family where Mike worked as a foreman for Kline Construction for the last ten years. Michael was an iconic local entertainer. He took on the moniker of "Johnny Suede" and performed crooning funny tunes at local bars and fundraisers, such as the Ugly Bartender's contest for Multiple Sclerosis once held at the Pipers Pub in Brigantine. He and Terri were also a local favorite caterer, Creole Nol', often hosting a weekly crab night at the Brigantine American Legion Post, and special events held around town such as Monday Night Football and Super Bowl Sundays. At home, they hosted Tuesday night family dinners and frequent crab fests for the Nolan, Smith clan. With a huge heart and infectious sense of humor, Mike loved to kid his friends and family in his own unique way. He was an hilarious storyteller with the quickest sense of humor. He truly loved his family, and friends, spending time with them, laughing, music, his dogs, and playing guitars which he cherished his collection. As Terri notes, he was one in a million. Michael passed peacefully with family at his side. Survivors include his loving wife of 40 years Terri Smith-Nolan, step-father Jack Kelly, devoted in-laws Joan and Pat Smith, half-sisters Kelly, Nicole and Kimberlee, loving sisters and brothers-in-law, beloved aunts, and uncle, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, many dear friends, and his four-legged friend Murray-Blue. Preceded in death by his mother Renee who passed earlier this year, his father and many uncles. Family and friends are invited to gather on Saturday, February 1st at Keates-Plum Funeral Home from 10am-Noon to celebrate the life of Michael Nolan. Keates-Plum Funeral Home, 3112 Brigantine Avenue, Brigantine, NJ 08203 Phone: 609-266-3481. Through the compassionate decision to help others through organ, tissue and cornea donation, Michael has provided hope to many who are in need of life saving or life enhancing transplants. As a memorial to Michael, we encourage all to consider blood and/or organ donation, or gifts to the American Red Cross. To share your fondest memory of Mike please visit www.keatesplum.com
To plant a tree in memory of William Nolan, III as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
