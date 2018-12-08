Nordaby, Jennifer, - 46, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away suddenly on Thursday, December 6, 2018. Jennifer was born August 22, 1972 in Atlantic City, NJ. She attended school in Egg Harbor Township and graduated in 1990. Jennifer was a compassionate and gentle person from her earliest years. As a child she would come home with a stray that needed some protection and love, whether it was a dog, cat, or other little critter, or a school friend who she felt wasn't be treated fairly by the other kids. Jennifer had a heart full of love. She helped tend to her grandparents during their final months, and had a special connection with the senior people in her life, giving them comfort in their last days. Jennifer is predeceased by her husband, George Nordaby, the love of her life. She will be sadly missed by her daughters Kasie O'Brien, 28, and Nequoia Woods, 23, her dad Eddie Woods, her mom, Maryann Mortillite (Ron), her sister Susan Rubba (Frank), and nephew Frank, her Big Aunt Sue Steel, Aunt Karen Woods (Desi), Uncle Bobby Woods, and cousin Bobby Woods Jr., as well as her little four-legged babies. Services for Jennifer will take place privately for family and close friends at a later date. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood - Ventnor. Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
