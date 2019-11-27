Norman, Thelma L., - 94, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019. She was born in Havertown, PA to the late Alfred and Lillian Pointon Sassaman. She was a member of the Cape May County String Band and the Ladies Auxiliary of American Legion Post 214 Upper Darby, PA. Thelma enjoyed crafting, cross stitch, and needlepoint. She received an award for her needlepoint for the Senior Division in New Jersey. She loved her cat, Purr. Thelma is survived by her sons, Edward (Virginia) Norman, Jr. and George (Suzanne) Norman; and her four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward B. Norman and her brother Alfred "Fred" Sassaman. Funeral service will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where viewing will begin at 1:30 p.m. Interment will be in the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to any hospice. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Breaking
Most Popular
-
10-year-old dies from gunshot wounds at Pleasantville football game
-
Complete Coverage of the Camden vs. Pleasantville game
-
A baby kept on a vegan diet died. His parents have been arrested on a manslaughter charge.
-
St. Joseph's Jada Byers scores record-setting 10 TDs in win
-
Egg Harbor Township and Mainland Thanksgiving football game will be the last
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Azamara Seabourn Viking Cunard Disney Special Offers for 2020! 4503 Atlantic Ave. (rear entr…
Maximize Your Investment With A Certified Property Manager We Make it Easy to be a Landlord!…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.