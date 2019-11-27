Norman, Thelma L., - 94, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019. She was born in Havertown, PA to the late Alfred and Lillian Pointon Sassaman. She was a member of the Cape May County String Band and the Ladies Auxiliary of American Legion Post 214 Upper Darby, PA. Thelma enjoyed crafting, cross stitch, and needlepoint. She received an award for her needlepoint for the Senior Division in New Jersey. She loved her cat, Purr. Thelma is survived by her sons, Edward (Virginia) Norman, Jr. and George (Suzanne) Norman; and her four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward B. Norman and her brother Alfred "Fred" Sassaman. Funeral service will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where viewing will begin at 1:30 p.m. Interment will be in the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to any hospice. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

