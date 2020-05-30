Norris - Parker , Michael "Miz", - 46, of Pleasantville, NJ, (Hawthorne, Florida) We want to take time to first Thank God for a beautiful soul, Michael Woodrow Norris - Parker "Miz". Our blessing came to grace us on February 23, 1974, and received his mansion May 25, 2020. Son of Woodrow Parker (deceased) and Zelma L. Parker. Michael's beautiful journey began in Pleasantville NJ, where he attended North Main Street School and then continued his education at Pleasantville High School, class of 1992. During and after High School, Michael enjoyed employment at Apple Tree learning center and K-Mart. Later, he found enjoyment in a career in the hospitality industry with employment at Flagship Resorts in Atlantic City. After careful consideration, Michael decided to explore an education in Medical Coding and Billing at Prism Academy. Always caring for others he continued his Career with Devereux Group Home, providing excellent care, until his retirement. Shortly after he moved to Hawthorne, Florida. Our angel enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling, cooking, music, dancing, and most of all praising and thanking the LORD. To honor his memory and legacy Michael leaves behind his devoted loving Mother Zelma Parker predeceased by his father Woodrow Parker, sister Mary Ann "Pumkin" Starks, Uncles Alvin White, Earl Norris, Rochelle Norris, Aunts Anne Norris, Janice Norris and his favorite, Pearl Norris. To Cherish his memories his partner in crime, Sister Cassandra Parker (Craig) of Mays Landing NJ, his eldest brother Pastor Christopher Parker, (Carmela) of Chesilhurst, NJ; his Rider Brother, Mathew Parker of Atlanta, GA; and his resourceful youngest brother, Alvin Parker of Pleasantville, NJ. His Great Aunt Erma Burns of Hawthorne, FL; Aunt Linda Norris of Palatka, FL; Great Aunt Gwendolyn White of Hawthorne, FL; Aunt Verdie White of Lakeland, GA; Aunt Percilla Norris of Pleasantville, NJ; Uncle Bobby Norris of Atlantic City, NJ; Uncle Baxter Norris of Bridegton, NJ; Aunt Carol Polite of Jacksonville, FL and Aunt Vertel Norris of Mays Landing, NJ. A Host of Loving and devoted Cousins, nieces and nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews throughout New Jersey, New York, Florida, and the world; A beautiful circle of dedicated lifetime friends, he considered family as well. Michael dedicated his life to Loving and Caring for others. His selfless love and thoughtfulness will be truly missed. His beautiful smile and heart of gold goes beyond description. Michael was a blessing for so many, his love and memory will always be cherished. In his own words: Thank You Jesus! Thank You Jesus! Thank You Jesus! And we say Thank You Jesus for our Michael.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Michael Norris - Parker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
Four friends from A.C. made a pact as kids to graduate college. This year, they achieved their goal.
-
ID revealed of man killed by State Police on Garden State Parkway
-
113,000 temporarily dropped from getting unemployment payments
-
Bridgeton man wins $1 million on Golden Nugget online slot game
-
Defying governor, owners of gyms in Cape May County, EHT plan June 1 reopening
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
WALSH Plumbing LLC Air Conditioning and Heating Svc., Garbage Disposal, leak repair, Water H…
Harry Davidson Plumbing, Since 1919 Our Customers recommend us to their friends. Sewer &…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.