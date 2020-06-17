Norris, Baxter, Sr., - 59, of Bridgeton, gained his angel wings on June 8, 2020. He attended elementary school in Atlantic City and then Pleasantville High School in Pleasantville, NJ. He worked at Giberson's Diner, for Union Local 30, and lastly a traffic director for the Atlantic City Airport. Predeceased are his parents, Rochelle and Elree Norris. He leaves with us great memories and his legacy son Baxter "BJ" Norris Jr, grandson Yaxter Khalel Martinez- Norris, his mother, sisters, Carolyn Polite, Linda Norris, Zelma Parker, Percilla Norris-Byrd (Jerome), brothers, Cleveland Adams, Bobby Norris and a host of aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends. Memorial to be announced at a later date. Arrangements by the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Avenue, Garfield, NJ (973-340-7077). Condolences visit aloiafuneral.com
To plant a tree in memory of Baxter Norris, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
