Norris, Christiine, - 73, of Mays Landing, It is with great sadness that we announce her passing on Friday, April 10th, 2020. Born in Pleasantville, NJ on December 25th, 1946, she was the third of seven children of Vincent and Martha Jones. She was the beloved wife of Richard Norris Sr. for 57 years. She was a longtime employee of Peter Lumber company in Pleasantville. She had a pair of shoes and a set of curtains for every occasion. When she laughed it was a deep throaty laugh that made you know she meant it, she was never fake. She would always tell you like it was. Zachy, as she called him, was the apple of her eye and she couldn't be more proud of him. Tina loved country music and crocheting and would get the most joy from making Christmas stockings for everyone in her grandchildren's classes. She loved doing crafts with her granddaughters. She loved her husband more than anything in the world and having her kids all in one room made her smile the brightest. She is survived by her husband Dick, 3 children Ricky, Lydia and Martin, her grandchildren Zach, Zoey and Sydney, her siblings Vincent Jones Jr., Marie Hayes, David Jones Sr., and Monica Jones Schaffer and their families. A memorial mass for family and friends will be held at a future date. The family has requested in lieu of flowers that donations be made in Christine's name to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org to help save others loved ones. Arrangements by www.adams-perfect.com

To plant a tree in memory of Christiine Norris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries