Norris-Heitz, Nancy, - 67, of Stone Harbor, NJ, and Fairhope, Alabama, passed away suddenly on Monday, August 20th, 2018. Born October 7, 1950, she was the daughter of late Rudolph and Annette Myles. She is survived by her mother, her husband Michael Heitz and her brother Frank Myles. Also, her son Jim Norris (Shannon) and her daughter Patti Adams (Mark), the father of her children Bob Norris her grandchildren Madison and Allison and many more extended family and friends. She will be greatly missed, but not forgotten. Arrangements by the George H Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
