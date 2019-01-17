Norris, Peter D. – 53, Our beloved brother, son, father, and friend Peter has been called home to the Lord and will be dearly missed by his family and friends. He was funny, caring, passionate, and a dedicated family man. He notably worked as an assistant executive at Showboat Casino and Hotel and as a Manager at the corner grille restaurant at Harrah's Hotel and Casino. He moved on to own and operate All Occasion Limousine and Luxury Van Transportation. He was a musician and was in many successful bands including Stomper and Absent Child. He is survived by his family Christopher and Kristin Norris, his mother Blanca Sanchez, his sister Linda Endicott, brother in law Ken Endicott, nephew Leonard Schafer, and great niece Amelia Schafer; as well as his brother Robert Sanchez, sister in law Gracia Sanchez, nephew Rock Lopez, and his wife Teresa Lopez. He is also survived by a large and caring extended family both on the Sanchez and Norris sides of our family. Memorial Services will held on January 18, 2019 at Assumption Church at 10:30 am.
416 Pitney Road Galloway NJ there will be a celebration of life directly afterwards.
