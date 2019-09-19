Northrup, Arthur, - 90, of Pleasantville, A Navy veteran, loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather was granted extended eternal leave on Sunday, Sept 15, 2019, as he passed peacefully at home with his family caregivers present. Arthur, born in Newark, was the son of the late Arthur Bradley and Reba (nee Ray) Northrup. He is predeceased by his brother George. Arthur's career included his much talked about service in the US Merchant Marines and the US Navy (retired) as well as sales positions with numerous companies including Gates Rubber Co, Prudential Insurance Co, Nationwide Insurance Co, Mahoney Construction and Wheaton Plastics. In his younger years, Arthur was a 4-H leader and used this opportunity to teach his numerous children life lessons and skills. Arthur was married to his beloved late Mary (nee Varecka) for nearly 60 years. He is survived by his children Ellen Geisenhoffer and her late husband Harry, Lorraine Belber and her husband David, Louis and his wife Debbie, Arthur and his wife Marilyn, Nancy Northrup-McCabe and her husband Dennis, Robert and his wife Esther, and Charles and his wife Camille; and by 18 grandchildren and 15 greatgrandchildren. A visitation with family and friends will be held at St. Gianna Beretta Molla in Northfield, NJ on Saturday, September 21st between 9:30-10:30 am with a Funeral Mass to be held immediately following at 10:30. Interment will follow at the VA cemetery in Estelle Manor. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that contributions in Arthur Northrup's memory be made to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org, the American Heart Association at heart.org or a Parkinson research organization of your choice. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
