Norwood, Mary Magdalyn, - 87, of Atlantic City, passed away on August 30, 2019. She was born on November 6, 1931 to Eva and James Dorn, Sr in Aiken, SC. Mary loved the Lord. She read her Bible daily and enjoyed singing hymns. Her favorite hymn was Near the Cross. She also loved her game shows on TV. Mary worked hard her entire life. She raised her children and many grandchildren. Mary is survived by her: children, Stephen, Darryl, Richard, Stuart, Tammi, and Keith Norwood; siblings, John, Doris, Isaac, Gene and Barbara Dorn. She is already missed. Funeral services will be 11AM, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, Greenidge Funeral Home, 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 10AM. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.

