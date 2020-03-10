Notaro, Francine, - 71, of Galloway, NJ passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Robert and Katherine (nee Duffy) Notaro. She was an active and beloved member of Praise Tabernacle. Surviving are her brothers and sisters: Kathy, Robert (Vicki), Thomas (Kimberly), Charlene McCardell, Richard Notaro and Jeannine (Mike) Holland, 11 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Her Funeral Service will be offered Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11 o'clock from Praise Tabernacle, 2235 Ocean Heights Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, NJ where friends may call from 10 o'clock until time of service. Burial will follow in Seaside Cemetery, Palermo, NJ. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com

