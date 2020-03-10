Notaro, Francine, - 71, of Galloway, NJ passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Robert and Katherine (nee Duffy) Notaro. She was an active and beloved member of Praise Tabernacle. Surviving are her brothers and sisters: Kathy, Robert (Vicki), Thomas (Kimberly), Charlene McCardell, Richard Notaro and Jeannine (Mike) Holland, 11 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Her Funeral Service will be offered Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11 o'clock from Praise Tabernacle, 2235 Ocean Heights Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, NJ where friends may call from 10 o'clock until time of service. Burial will follow in Seaside Cemetery, Palermo, NJ. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Service information
10:00AM-11:00AM
2235 Ocean Heights Avenue
Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234
11:00AM
2235 Ocean Heights Avenue
Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.