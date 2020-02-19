Nowak, Viola C., - 93, of Galloway, NJ on Saturday, February 15, 2020. She was born in Brooklyn on April 13, 1926. Viola proudly served in the US Navy as a nurse, where she met her husband, Harry. She retired from the Navy to start a family. Her career was as an RN in OB/Newborn nursery, where she worked until she was 80. Viola's loves were her husband and children, playing the organ, and her little Yorkshire terrier, Harry. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry; her son, Mark Nowak; and her daughter, Carolyn Bateman. Viola is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Chafey; her son, Ken Nowak (Denise); and her grandchildren, Kelsie Nowak, Christina Scardina, and Alex Bateman. A gathering will be held on Friday, February 21st from 9:00 to 10:00 AM with a Mass at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Church of the Assumption, 146 S. Pitney Road, Galloway. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimers Association.
