Nuckols, Dorothy, - 78, of Egg Harbor Township, died on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Atlantic City Medical Center City Division. Born August 15, 1943, in Galloway, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Anna Gallagher Thomas. Dorothy was a homemaker and was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Nuckols. Dorothy was survived by her brother, William Thomas; four children, Kenneth, Kimberly, Judy, and Thomas; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Thursday, November 25, 2019, from 10:30 to 11:00 am at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home in Northfield. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
