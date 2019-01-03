O'Brien, Bernadette, - 73, of Mays Landing, passed away after a 4 year battle with Ovarian Cancer at her home. She was born May 4th 1945 in Jersey City NJ. She is survived by her loving 40 year companion John Carrigg. Together they traveled to many destinations across the United States. Bernadette is also survived by her son Richard, wife Jennifer and their children Nicholas (Rachel) and Kayla (Nicholas). Also survived by son Robert and his children Robert, Nicole, Kiel and Vincent. Bernadette was disabled for the past 25 years. Prior to her disability she was a Secretary at Steven Institute of Technology in Hoboken NJ. She enjoyed quilting, sewing and many other Crafting activities. She also loved to shop on QVC. Bernadette is predecessor by her father Stanislaw Siwczak and her mother Alice Siwczak Nieman and step father Teddy Nieman. A viewing will be held on Saturday, January 5, from 10-11 AM at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 5021 Harding Hwy., Mays Landing, with Mass at 11 AM. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, adjacent to the church. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
