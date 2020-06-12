O’BRIEN, ELLEN, - 46, of Brigantine, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on June 9, 2020 after loosing her long battle with cancer. It would be wrong to say Ellen lost her battle to cancer because she never stopped fighting. No matter how sick she was, she was always determined. When anyone else would have crumbled and broken, Ellen stayed strong. Ellen was filled with perseverance & resilience. Just because she is no longer here does not mean she lost her fight. Ellen O’Brien was born in Somers Point, NJ to Edward Joseph O’Brien Jr. & Elizabeth Ann Conley. Ellen was a loving mother of 8 children & 3 grandchildren whom she loved with all her heart. She was a beautiful woman with and giant heart. Ellen is survived by her lifelong partner Thomas Gross, as well as her 8 children Jenna (Nick), Shawna (Lee), Nina, Krysta, Wyatt, Leland, Elizabeth & Riley. Her 3 grandchildren Elaina, Lee III, & Savannah. She is also survived by her siblings Tommy (Steve), Mary, Etta (Rich), Eddie, & Maryann as well as many nieces, nephews & uncles. She is predeceased by her Parents Edward & Elizabeth, Sister Edwina & Brother in Law Spencer. Services are being held private. A memorial will be announced at a later date.
