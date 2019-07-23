O'Brien, John, - 62, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ It is with great sadness that the family of Retired Lt. John O'Brien announces his passing, on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the age of 62. John will forever be remembered by his loving wife Christina Lynn O'Brien, his children Courtney Lynn O'Brien and Fiancé Robert Sarro, Alyssa "Boodle" Nicole O'Brien and Jordan Dubbs, Patrick John O'Brien, Juliana Avery O'Brien, and Taylor Jiovanna "Bubbaloo" O'Brien, his siblings Bobby O'Brien and wife Melissa Thompson and Steve Nixon. John will also be forever remembered by Jiovanna (Jennie) Christine DeBella and the many foster and extended children that he loved as his own. Being with his kids and watching them grown, excel, and follow their passion was his life. He will also be missed by his Father-in-Law and Mother-in-Law Bill and Linda Zachary with whom so many baseball games were enjoyed and loved him dearly for taking care of their daughter Tina. John was employed with the Little Egg Harbor Police Department for 32 years before retiring. He started as a dispatcher and moved up the ranks before retiring as Lieutenant of the detective division. Tuckerton First Aid Squad: John was a member of the Tuckerton First Aid Squad as a life member. He held many positions during this time but was the squad Captain for the majority of his membership. There were years of ever lasting friendships and unbreakable bonds that were made along the way. Parkertown Fire House: Keeping up with tradition and his passion of giving back to the community, John joined the Parkertown Fire House as an Associate Member and Fire Commissioner. Helping others and his community was something important to him. The continued running joke at our monthly meetings to our fire chief was NO Frank we are not getting a helicopter. Charlies Auto Body: Whether working as a police officer or retired, John always frequented another one of extending family of Charlies Auto Body. This is where he began working after retirement so he didn't make his wife Tina crazy. Charlie's came to be his second home with his work wife always busting his stones. Her favorite name for him was Johnny Bananas. Fantasy Island: John enjoyed working security at Fantasy Island. He loved talking with his co-works and watching the joy on the kids' faces while riding the rides and or interacting with his very dear friend Joe Holiday better known as "Magic Man". No matter what Job/hat he was wearing that day, he loved everyone and both him and his wife looked at everyone as part of their family. He lived for his family and was beyond excited to welcome his granddaughter Brielle Sarro. John's (Brother from another mother) Paul Cieri shared so many memories together. From family vacations to days running first aid, the many Soccer, T-Ball and Cheer competitions cheering on the kids. John gave so much to others and never expected anything in return. People who knew him expressed how he kept them in line and had such a positive impact on their lives whether it be, as a father figure, friend, or role model. John left behind a legacy to be proud of. No one will ever be able to fill his shoes. He was one of a kind. The family would like to thank the community, The Little Egg Harbor Police Department, The Parkertown Volunteer Fire Company and the many friends & Families who have provided support during this difficult time. A special thank you to the Runza, Zachary, Vurlicer, Giardelli, Keady, Burnham, Montagna, Nourie, MacDonald, Koptic, Festa, Shapiro, Thompson, Pirchio, McNemer, Green, and Saccomagno families for your support and comfort during this devastating time. In Lieu of flowers, a Go Fund Me Page has been established for the O'Brien children https://www.gofundme.com/o039brien-children-trust-fund. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, from 5 to 9 pm and Thursday, July 25 from 10-11am at the Parkertown Firehouse 830 Railroad Ave. Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. Funeral Services will begin at 11 am at the firehouse followed by "Last Call" Honors at Little Egg Harbor Police Department. Arrangements under the care of Maxwell Funeral Home, Little Egg Harbor.
