O'Brien, Lillian M., - 99, of Middle Township, NJ, passed away on Thursday, November 29, 2018 in Wellsboro, PA. She was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Edwin and Emma Wissman Seip and spent her youth in Croydon, PA. She was a member of the VFW and enjoyed needlework and watching movies. She was a beautician in beauty shops in Philadelphia and Cape May County. With a feisty attitude and a great outlook on life, she never considered herself old. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Mrs. O'Brien is survived by her children, Joseph O'Brien (Phyllis), John O'Brien, and Peggy O'Brien; her brother, Harry Seip; her grandchildren, Christopher and Andrew Barnett, Sam O'Brien, Catherine O'Brien, Erin Root, and Traci Kropiwka; her great grandchildren, Levi, Kian, and Lila; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her two husbands, Joseph O'Brien and Samuel O'Brien. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where viewing will begin at 9:00 a.m. Interment will be in the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or the U.S.O., P.O. Box 96860, Washington, DC 20077-7677. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
