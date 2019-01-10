O'Brien, Paul Eugene, - 59, of Palermo, NJ, passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 8, 2019. Paul was born July 29, 1959 in Harrisburg PA. He grew up in Northfield and graduated from Mainland High School in 1977. Paul lived in Upper Township for 22 years with his loving family. In 1996 he began working at Shore Medical Center in Plant Operations as a carpenter. He remained there for 26 years, where he was loved by his coworkers and nominated for employee of the month twice. Paul loved the Lord and presently worshipped at Costal Christian in Ocean City. He was a steadfast example to his family and peers with his love and faith in God. Paul was a long time Pittsburg Steelers fan, enjoyed watching the sporting events of his children and grandchildren, working on cars, fishing, riding the beach with his best friend Jack and always had a gift for fixing what was broken. Although Paul was bravely battling the physical pain from cancer, he fought with a strength that could only come from the Lord. He will always be remembered for showing kindness and love to others, being a thoughtful husband and caring father, never complaining, and having an incredible work ethic. Paul inspired many people to never give up hope. He would want his family and friends not to cry in sorrow but to cry for joy that he has found peace and comfort in the arms of our Everlasting Lord. He is survived by his wife Sandra; his four children Gail and her husband Josh, Rebekah, Jacob, David; his siblings Orin and Judi; his five grandchildren Elizabeth, Isabell, Ashlee, JP, and Madison. Paul was predeceased by his parents Paul and Maureen O'Brien. His Funeral will be celebrated on Saturday January 12, 2019 at 11:00AM at Coastal Christian Ocean City, 8th and West Avenue, Ocean City, NJ, 08226 where friends may visit from 9:30AM to 11:00AM. In honor of Paul's love to serve with his gifts, memorials may be given to the Men in Service Ministry in lieu of flowers. Send memorials in care of Men in Service Ministry to Costal Christian at 801 Asbury Ave, Suite 404, Ocean City, NJ 08226. For condolences to the family please visit www.godferyfuneralhome.com
