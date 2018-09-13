O' Brien, Rose Lynn, - 71, of Forked River, NJ, died Saturday, September 8, 2018 in the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania surrounded by her loved ones. Born in Brooklyn, NY, April 4, 1947, daughter of the late Herbert and Minna "Mitzi" Deutsch Glanzrock, Rose spent the majority of her childhood years in Edison, NJ. A Trenton State graduate, Rose was a High school teacher for Lower Township High School, Pleasantville High School and Middle Township High School. Her love of teaching was only surpassed by the love of her students. Surviving are her husband of forty-eight years, William F. O' Brien; two daughters, Kelley Ellenberg and her husband, Jon of Flemington, NJ and Joanne Nagle and her husband Patrick of Dennis Township, NJ; one brother, Steven Glanzrock and his wife, Robin of Connecticut. But she was most proud of her six grandchildren, Hannah, Joshua and Leah Ellenberg of Flemington, NJ and Casey, Allison and Weston Nagle of Dennis Township, NJ. Rose could always be found attending a basketball game, soccer match, cheerleading completion, or Marching Band performance. Mom, through your example, you showed us how to be good mothers to our own children. Your dedication to us and your grandchildren will never be forgotten but will always be missed. We hope to carry on your legacy of unconditional love, genuine caring for others, and of course always smiling and having a good time. We will think of you every day. Funeral services will be private under the direction of the Holcombe-Fisher Funeral Home, 147 Main Street, Flemington, NJ.
