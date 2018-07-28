O'Brien, Stacey, - 42, of Green Creek, passed away on Sunday, July 22, 2018. A lifelong area resident, Stacey enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren, who all loved her so much. She is predeceased by her father Louis O'Brien and sister Kelly Ann O'Brien. Stacey is survived by her mother Diane O'Brien and her daughters Leah Grey, Nikki Labenz, Nadalie Hamilton and Christina Hamilton, 4 grandchildren, brothers Louis O'Brien, Edward Bonacci, and Kevin (Paula) O'Brien, sisters Dolly (Matthew) Newby and Tina Bonacci, sister-in-law Crystal Hueber, and fiancé Brian Murphy. A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 30th, 2018 at 11am at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, N Cape May, NJ; friends may call from 10am 11am prior to service. Interment will be private. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
