O'Clisham, Deacon Liam Conor, - 83, of South Seaville, NJ, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2019, at the Veteran's Memorial Home. He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on July 26, 1935, to William Francis and Margaret Clisham. He was educated at the Augustinian Academy, Staten Island, NY and Villanova University. He received a BA degree in Social Science and Philosophy from the University of Minnesota with graduate studies at the University of West Florida and Yale University. He served in the Special Ops 14th Air Commando Wing with the US Air Force for 8 years which included a tour in Vietnam. For the next 20 years, Deacon O'Clisham worked for private industry as a research psychologist (Rowland & Co., Haddonfield, NJ) as an Operations Research Analyst for the Department of the Army (Frankford Arsenal) and as a Staff Psychologist for the Chief of Naval Operations (Washington, DC). Upon retirement in July 1987, he founded Austin House & Associates, a tech support company for non-profit organizations and served as the Executive Director of the Catholic Charismatic Renewal in Northern Virginia. In 1989, he and his family moved to the Jersey Shore where he grew up and began deaconate studies. On March 15, 1997, he was ordained by Bishop James T. McHugh and was assigned to St. Joseph Church in Sea Isle City, where he spent the next 17 years. He also worked as a legislative aid and engineering consultant for Jack Gibson & Associates. Deacon O'Clisham was elected to the Board of Directors of Volunteers in Medicine; Diocesan Committee on Scouting and was the recipient of the Bronze Order of the Pelican, Catholic Boy Scouts; a member of the clergy advisory board and the Bioethics Committee of Cape May Regional Medical Center and Chaplain of the New Jersey State Developmental Center. He was appointed one of 43 chaplains assigned to Ground Zero (WTC) with the NYC MEDCOR and received the Humanitarian Award for his efforts. He served as Catholic Chaplain at ANCORA Psychiatric Hospital and his final ministry before retirement in 2014 included coordinating a diocesan consolation ministry program. Deacon Liam was actively involved in civic groups holding past titles as commander and chaplain of organizations including Ancient Order of Hibernians, American Legion, Veterans of Foreign War, Knight's of Columbus and the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick. Survivors include his beloved wife of 57 years Cealaig Byrne; his children Tully O'Clisham (Megan), Mairead O'Clisham; Maura Smith (Bill); McCealaig O'Clisham; Maeve Denney (Majella); Maighda-Cait Gleeson (Thomas); 19 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren;his sister Marianne Clisham Harrington; brothers Patrick M. Clisham and Jon P. Clisham. Liam is preceded in death by 3 children: Manus, Austin and Marta Marcella, his parents William F. Clisham & Margaret Hall Clisham Morton, and sister Margaret Marcella Clisham Green. Liam was a devout Augustinian secular, dedicated to God, his wife Cealaig, family, and friends. He had the gifted ability to take a human situation and infuse it with the spiritual. He was an eloquent storyteller and would say, "we are our stories." He lived life to the fullest as a series of experiences from sailing, genealogy, a good quip, to the company of friends, dining, toasting, talking & laughing together. He was and will be a lover, a warrior, a servant, a sanctifier-our Deacon Liam. Public viewing will be Tuesday, June 18, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Ave., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. A viewing will continue on Wednesday, June 19 at Church of The Resurrection, 200 Tuckahoe Road, Marmora, NJ 08223 from 10 to 11 a.m. Mass will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery. His family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Veteran's Against Alzheimer's at www.usagainstalzheimers.com. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
