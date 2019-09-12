O'Connor, Jane C., - 96, of North Cape May, NJ passed away September 9, 2019. She was born in Jersey City, NJ to the late Thomas and Anna Hoey and also lived in Monmouth Beach before moving to North Cape May 16 years ago. Jane loved being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and was happiest when she was with her family. Jane also loved traveling the world with her late husband, Lt. Col. James F. O'Connor, Ret. Along with her husband and parents, she is predeceased by her siblings: Thomas Hoey, Catherine (James) Gormley, John (Evelyn) Hoey, and George (Jane) Hoey. Jane is survived by her children: Theresa (Thomas) Costello of Cape May, NJ and Thomas (Maureen Bennett) O'Connor of Demarest, NJ; grandchildren: Sean (Lauren) Costello, Kevin (Anna) Costello, Brian (Lindsay) Costello, Devin (Jared Knicley) O'Connor, James (Emily Seldin) O'Connor, and Ian O'Connor; great-grandchildren: Jonathan, William, Emily, Nathaniel, Fiona, and Lucas; as well as many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be Friday, September 13, 2019, at St. John Neumann Parish, St. John of God Church, 680 Town Bank Road, North Cape May, NJ 08204. Visitation will be from 9:45 to 10:45 and Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Entombment will be at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jane's name to a charity of your choice. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

