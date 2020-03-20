O'Connor, Walter J., - 89, of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at home. He was born in Elizabeth, N.J., September 17, 1930, residing in Bloomfield, moving to Little Egg Harbor in 1987. Walter worked for Prudential Insurance Co., Roseland, N.J., retiring in 1986. Walter was a U.S. Air Force Veteran, serving during the Korean War, from 1947-1953. Walter was predeceased by his wife Mary O'Connor, daughter Jane Byrne, and son Brian O'Connor. He is survived by his wife Grace O'Connor, son Walter O'Connor, daughter-in-law Mary O'Connor, sisters Helen McMickle and Rosemary Young, grandchildren Katie and Andrea Hoholick, Ian and Peter Byrne, great-granddaughter Alison Byrne, along with many nephews and nieces. Services to be announced at a later date. WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations in his name to American Cancer Society. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
