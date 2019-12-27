O'Donnell,, Edward L. Jr., - 71, of Atco, passed away on December 25, 2019. Edward was married to the love of his life for 44 years to the late Rose. Together they had 3 wonderful children, Shannon (Ziggy) Osinski, Ed (Michelle & her daughter Alexis) O'Donnell and Denice (Mike) Liebrand. His greatest joy in life were his 7 grandchildren, Alyssa, Emma, Ben, Nick, Eddie, Brielle and Brooke who he loved dearly. He will be deeply missed by his sisters, Sharon Berenato and Lillian Vail. He will also be sorely missed by his sisters in law Marion Cecala, Sandra Del Gozzo, Barbara Poalise and many loving nieces and nephews. Edward served proudly in the US Army during Vietnam. He was awarded the Purple Heart for injuries that he received during combat along with the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry, two Bronze Stars with "Valor" device. Edward worked for over 30 years in the casino industry. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm and again on Tuesday morning, December 31, 2019 from 9:00am to 10:00am at the LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco. A eulogy will begin at 10:00am Tuesday morning. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin. For more information or to e-mail a condolence please visit www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com.
