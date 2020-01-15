O'Donnell, Marie A., - 95, of Vineland, formerly of Cherry Hill and Mays Landing, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2020, at the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home. She was born February 8, 1924, in Philadelphia, Pa. to the late Paolo and Rosario Triolo. She was a seamstress for a Philadelphia clothing manufacturer. Marie was predeceased by her loving husband, James L. O'Donnell in 2012. She is survived by her sister, Grace Clerico; her children, Lorraine Stackenwalt, Loretta Rennie (Ray), and Larry O'Donnell. Loving grandmother of Greg Stackenwalt (Jennifer), Geoffrey Stackenwalt (Erin), Sean Stackenwalt (Melissa), Katelin Senese (Mark), Colleen Rennie (Miranda) and great-grandchildren Riley, Eli, Maddie, Emily, Nicholas, Miles, Mason, and Rowan. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Friday, January 17th from 2 pm-4 pm at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, NJ, where a service will be held at 4 pm. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
