O'Donnell, Robin, - 56, of Somers Point, loving wife, mother and sister, passed away peacefully at home on December 12, 2018. Robin was born on March 1, 1962 and was a lifelong resident of Somers Point, NJ. Robin had a long and rewarding career at Acme Supermarket in Somers Point. She was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Flyers, Phillies, and Eagles. Robin is predeceased by her parents, Earl and Jean Carty. She will be deeply missed by her husband of 36 years, James O'Donnell Sr., her son James O'Donnell Jr., daughter Megan (Michael), her loving dog, Coco, and siblings Carol, Jean (Charlie), Terry (Nelson), Kathy (Leonard), Jaye (Mel), and Marion. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing and visitation on Sunday, December 16th 2-4pm at Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, 304 Shore Road, Somers Point, NJ 08244. Services and burial private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
