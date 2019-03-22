O'Dowd, James P., - James Patrick, World War II Navy veteran, died March 15 in Abington after a long life lived well in Willow Grove. Born in 1926 in Atlantic City, he was the son of John and Bella Quinn. He was predeceased by the love of his life, Teresa Regan O'Dowd; daughters Bernadette and Tess; siblings Jack and Dolores O'Dowd. Mary O'Dowd, Kay and Jim Ewing; Jim Joe Tague; Bernadette Weisen; and Joe Regan. Survived by daughters Nora (Michael) and Mary (Gene); grandchildren Quinn, Chelsea, Jimmy, Margaret, Frank and Liam; great-granddaughter Rylee; sister Dolly Tague of King of Prussia; brothers Gene (Rosemary) of Northfield and Frank (Barbara) of Absecon; Bill and Mary Sofield of Stuart, Florida; Don and Helen Beachy of Knoxville, Tennessee; Jim and Diane Regan of Egg Harbor; and a legion of loving nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial Monday at 10:30 a.m. at St. David Church, Willow Grove. Contributions in his name may be made to the Atlantic City Rescue Mission, 2009 Bacharach Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Arrangements by West Laurel Hill Funeral Home, Inc. www.westlaurelhill.com
