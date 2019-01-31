O'Hara , Joseph , - 62, of Millville, Passed away after a brief illness on January 3, 2019. He is predeceased by his parents James & Tamara O'Hara, His brothers James & John O'Hara. He is survived by his children Zachary, Tyler & Angelina (and their adopted parents Kenneth and Heather Clark) . Aunts Luba Bodulow, & Nina Trupkiewicz, Nephews James & John O'Hara, and many cousins. Joe was a certified Alcohol and drug counselor and he worked in the field for many years helping those who struggled with substance use disorder. Joe was in long term recovery himself with 25 years sober. Known to many as bicycle Joe he was an enthusiastic advocate for recovery. Memorial service will be held February 3, 2019 at Enlightened Solutions 600 South Odessa Ave. Egg Harbor City, N.J. 08215 @ 2 p.m.
