O'Leary, Sr., Tim, - 85, of North Wildwood, passed away at home on March 13, 2019. Born in Highland Park, MI he has been a local resident most of his life. Mr. O' Leary was an 8 year veteran of the United Stated Coast Guard and a former Councilman for the City of North Wildwood. He was retired as the Superintendent of Public Works for the City of North Wildwood Tim was pre-deceased by his parents Gerry and Tony, his son Tim, Jr and his In-Laws Alice and Frank. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Francine, his sons, Mike ( Laura) and Daniel O' Leary. His Grandsons Aiden, Daniel, Patrick and Jacob. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11am Wednesday March 20, 2019 at St. Ann's Church 2900 Atlantic Ave., where friends may call from 10 to 10:45 am in the church. Interment is private Condolences may be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
