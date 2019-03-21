O'Malley, Lisa Marie (née Koch), - of Sea Isle City, passed away suddenly on March 17th Beloved wife of the late Thomas C. O'Malley. Loving mother of Mickey O'Malley and Olivia O'Malley. Lisa is also survived by her mother, Winifred Kock, sisters JoAnne Groff and Winifred VanArtsdalen and several nieces, nephews and dear friends. Lisa was born in Philadelphia and raised in Palmyra. She will be deeply missed by all family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to her life celebration Saturday 10 AM at Sacred Heart Church, 4th Street and Linden Ave, Riverton followed by her Memorial Mass 11:15 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Jude Research Hospital for Children (stjude.org) would be appreciated. To share your fondest memories of Lisa please visit Givnish.com
