O'Neil, Harold "Harry" E., - 93, of Sicklerville, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Jefferson Hospital - Washington Township. Born and raised in Winslow he lived in Sicklerville since 1947. Harry worked as an ironworker for R.J. Donaldson of Williamstown for many years and was a member of the Shopmen's Iron Workers Union Local 502. He was a member of the Winslow Methodist Church, the Inskip Antlers Gun Club, where he was a Past - President, the Winslow Fire Company, where he helped organize and run their weekly Bingo, and the Executive Committee of Troop 132 of the Boy Scouts of America. Harry was an avid hunter, and card player. He enjoyed watching sports especially high school wrestling matches. He was predeceased by his wife, Lillian O'Neil, his parents, Jonathan and Peggy O'Neil, his brother, Jack O'Neil and his grandson, Scott Hassell. He is survived by four children, Harold "Howie" E. O'Neil Jr. (Jo Ann), Robert O'Neil (Patricia), Mary DiMaio (John) and Peggy McIntire (William), two brothers, Kenneth O'Neil. and Donald O'Neil (Debora), two sisters, Martha Reilly, and Helen "Bootsie" Sutts, 14 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren, also many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A viewing will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020, from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM and Monday, March 9, 2020, from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third Street in Hammonton, where funeral services will take place on Monday at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Winslow Methodist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Winslow Methodist Church, P.O. Box 85, Winslow, NJ 08095. www.carnesalefuneralhome.com
