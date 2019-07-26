O'Neill, Elizabeth "Betty Ann" (Masterson), - 62, of Tuckerton, NJ. passed away on July 17 after a long battle of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. Betty Ann was born in Philadelphia to Richard and Elizabeth (Kellenberger) Masterson. Married on 12/08/1990 to William O'Neill (Deceased) of Tuckerton NJ. Betty Ann is survived by her son Kelly O'Neill, brother Richard Masterson Jr., stepson Timothy O'Neill, and numerous aunts, cousins, nephews and nieces. Betty Ann was beloved by many. She often befriended everyone who was in need of a kind spirit. A memorial service will be on Monday, July 29, from 5-7 PM at Wood Funeral Home, 134 E Main Street, Tuckerton NJ. For condolences, flowers and other information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com

Tags

Load entries