O'Rourke, John G. Jr., - 38, of Philadelphia, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019 after complications from an accident. Born in Mount Holly, NJ, John graduated from Lower Cape May Regional HS in 1999, was a member of the National Honor Society, earned his Associates Degree from Drexel University in 2001, and his BA from Temple University in 2009, and worked as an assistant to the director at TD Wealth Management in Philadelphia for 15 years. He was also a former member of the Cape May Tennis Club, was an outstanding high school tennis player, and was highly ranked in the Tri-State Tennis League, Cape Atlantic League, and the USTA. John is survived by his parents, Janie and John O'Rourke, grandfather David E Jackson, grandmother Anna M. O'Rourke, aunts Elain Gaskins and Theresa Jackson, and many cousins and friends. Funeral services for John will be held at 11 am on Monday, August 12th, 2019 at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, N Cape May, NJ; friends may call one hour prior to service from 10-11am. Interment will be privately held. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

