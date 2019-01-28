O'Rourke, William Joseph "Bill", Jr., - 81, of Seaville, NJ passed away peacefully at home on Friday, January 25, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, he graduated from LaSalle College. Bill raised his family in Cinnaminson, NJ where he was actively involved in Saint Charles Borromeo Parish and their annual carnival. Bill worked the majority of his life as an accounting professional as a CPA before retiring to Sea Isle City and working at John's (Sunset) Pier. He truly enjoyed life at the beach while enjoying a drink with family and friends and following his passion for fishing and boating. Bill is survived by his wife of 57 years, Rose (nee DiGennaro); four children and their spouses; Joseph (Donna), Robert (Lori), James (Shannon) and Karen Wenzel (Bill); Brothers Thomas and Michael, and sister Mary Agnes. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren who he truly loved spending time with. Bill was preceded in death by his parents (William and Cecilia) and sister Connie. A Memorial Mass will be offered Friday, February 1, 2019 at 10 o'clock from St. Joseph's R. C. Church, 44th Street at Landis Avenue, Sea Isle City, NJ where friends may call from 9 until 9:45. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be sent to the charity of one's choice. Condolences for the family may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.