Oaks, Robert "Bob", - 76, of Beesley's Point, It is with great sadness that the family of Robert "Bob" Oaks announces his passing, after a brief illness, on Sunday January 27, 2019, at the age of 76 years. Born in Lincoln, Nebraska on January 8,1943. He attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, California State University- Northridge where he earned his BA in Mathematics and earned his Masters degree in Computer Science at New Jersey Institute of Technology. He was a former computer programmer/analyst at William J. Hughes Technical Center. He was an avid fisherman, cook and football fan. Go Birds and Huskers! Bob will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 40 years, Carol, and his children Elizabeth Oaks, Gregory Oaks, Robert McAllister (Erin), Kimberly Pettit (Bob) and Erick McAllister (Adriana). Bob will also be fondly remembered by his six grandchildren Brandy, Robert, Kiley, Sean, Jack and Izzy. Bob was predeceased by his brother Woody and his daughter Christine. Friends may gather to celebrate Bob's life on Friday, February 1, 2019 from 1:00-2:00 pm at the Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo. A brief service will follow at 2. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
