Oberson, Arnold Jay, - 83, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on September 21st surrounded by his family. Arnold was born in Mahanoy City, Pennsylvania. and moved to New Jersey in 1968. Arnie was an electronic technician with the FAA for 42 years and 2 months. He was a radioman in the Navy and his ship, the USS Cassin Young, is a historical site in Boston Harbor. He was the son of Fannie and Isadore Oberson. Arnie is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Roslyn, daughter, Rebecca, son-in-law, Eric, and the loves of his life, grandsons, Benjamin Jay, and Jeremy Max, along with many wonderful nephews, nieces, and friends. He is also survived by Mel Fried, his lifelong best friend. W2OB is now a silent key, but he was a proud member of SCARA, the South Jersey DX Association, and a member of the local Jewish War Veterans Association. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, September 24, 1:30 pm at Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown, Pennsylvania. The family asks that contributions in his memory may be made to Beth El Synagogue, 500 North Jerome Avenue, Margate, NJ 08402 or to a charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
