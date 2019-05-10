Obrenski, Arthur "Art", - 80, of Egg Harbor Township, beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away on April 6, 2019. Art was best known as the homefry-flipping operator of Art & Dot's 10 Acre Coffee Shop on Route 9 in Galloway, where regulars and one-time visitors alike enjoyed the best breakfast food in South Jersey for 27 years, served with love by Dorothy "Dot" Obrenski, Art's wife and best friend. Regulars knew the best seat in the house was at the counter, where once the morning rush subsided, Art might wipe his hands on his apron and say, "I've got a story for you." Art served his stories with wisdom and good humor. Most of them were anecdotes from his full, happy life, which began on the South Side of Chicago on October 5, 1938, but took a new turn on the Battleship USS Gainard, where he served in the United States Navy. Art found his heart and home in Egg Harbor Township, NJ, where he and Dot raised their three children, and later hosted their grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all whom agree that their Pop-pop was everything a grandkid could want: proud, wise, loving, and a giver of great hugs and silly jokes. Art loved to travel, golf, and fish, and is surely reeling in largemouth bass with his many old friends ona lake where the sun is just about to rise and the beer is always cold. Arthur is survived by his wife of 51 years, Dorothy; his children, Linda Wright (Ken), Stephen Thomas (Beth), Janice Russ (John), and Rhonda Obrenski; his seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. The memorial service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Art's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements entrusted to Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, Somers Point. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.